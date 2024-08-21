Veracity Capital LLC Sells 254 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 672,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. 3,773,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.