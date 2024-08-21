Veracity Capital LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 2,687,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,675. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.69.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.