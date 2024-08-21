Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

