Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $63,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $251.84. 397,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

