Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. 152,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

