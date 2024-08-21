Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 358,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 508,345 shares.The stock last traded at $65.36 and had previously closed at $65.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.