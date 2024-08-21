Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 358,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 508,345 shares.The stock last traded at $65.36 and had previously closed at $65.31.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
