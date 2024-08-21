Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 358,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 508,345 shares.The stock last traded at $65.36 and had previously closed at $65.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

