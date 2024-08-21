USDB (USDB) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $283.38 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 283,575,859 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 290,047,974.01720285. The last known price of USDB is 0.99885931 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $8,430,088.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

