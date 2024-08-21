Tritax Big Box REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.83 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

BBOX opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,052.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.22. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBOX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185 ($2.40).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

