Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,018,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,698,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,966 shares of company stock worth $1,644,964 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.