Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 30th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
TYG stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $37.37.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Must-Buy Stocks Boosting Value with Buybacks—Act Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Lam Research the Semiconductor Stock You’ve Been Overlooking?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Are Tech Stocks Making a Comeback? 3 Top Picks Leading the Way
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.