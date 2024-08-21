Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214.10 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.88 billion and $214.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,372.78 or 0.99971103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,831,880 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,800,624.593358 with 2,525,475,077.9484053 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.64389888 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 516 active market(s) with $237,513,653.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

