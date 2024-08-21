tomiNet Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 164,883,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,558,789 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.07866297 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $15,991,148.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

