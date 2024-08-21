The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 938,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

