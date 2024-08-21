The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.64.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $342.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.73. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.