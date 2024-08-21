TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.34 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $90.27 million and $5.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,902,567 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,751,387 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

