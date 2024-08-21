Terra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.58 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Terra has a market capitalization of $280.04 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 828,564,967 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

