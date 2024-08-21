TD Cowen Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

SNOW stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Snowflake by 608.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 46.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 42.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

