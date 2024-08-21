Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,211 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. 289,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,662. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

