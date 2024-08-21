Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.41

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 1539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Swisscom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

