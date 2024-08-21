Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,831 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,205.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 3,971,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,519. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

