Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $135.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.30.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $137.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

