Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.07. 3,059,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.