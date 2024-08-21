Summit Global Investments Sells 8,322 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
