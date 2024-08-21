Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 217,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $82.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

