Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 67,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,621. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.