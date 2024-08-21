Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 18,399 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,640,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Unum Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Unum Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 883,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

