Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,033 shares of company stock valued at $883,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a market cap of $768.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

