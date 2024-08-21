Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OVV shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.3 %

OVV stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 1,592,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

