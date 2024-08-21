Summit Global Investments Purchases 4,788 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 207,891 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,672 shares of company stock worth $43,021,265. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.06. 698,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.16 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

