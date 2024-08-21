Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,622,407.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,527. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 241,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

