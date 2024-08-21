Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 287,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,420. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

