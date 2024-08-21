Summit Global Investments Invests $2.98 Million in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 786,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,260. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,199.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.