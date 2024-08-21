Summit Global Investments Invests $1.11 Million in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in HNI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in HNI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Trading Down 0.3 %

HNI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 197,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. HNI’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,489. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

