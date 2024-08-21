Summit Global Investments Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 81.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,145 shares of company stock worth $7,647,143. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,007. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
