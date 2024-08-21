Summit Global Investments Has $2.07 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in KLA were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,936 shares of company stock worth $15,371,810. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $12.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $824.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

