Summit Global Investments Has $1.17 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NHC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.21. 11,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

