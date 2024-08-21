Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 204,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,004. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

