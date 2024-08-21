Summit Global Investments Buys 20,761 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 473.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. 2,865,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,027. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

