Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 340.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 154.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $6.84 on Wednesday, hitting $154.54. 1,432,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.