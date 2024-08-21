Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.74. 2,785,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,739. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

