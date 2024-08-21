Summit Global Investments Acquires 943 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

VRTS traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

