StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 113.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $33,273,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 267.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

