StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.09.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
