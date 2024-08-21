StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

