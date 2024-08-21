StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ashford alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.