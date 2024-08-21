Status Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $86.66 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,978.01 or 0.99950552 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,540,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,540,334.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0220351 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,432,658.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.