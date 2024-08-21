SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SR Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,487. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 20,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Orbach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,500 shares of company stock worth $312,650.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

