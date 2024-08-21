SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.73

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 94539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 889,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

