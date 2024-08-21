Solidus Ai Tech Self Reported Market Cap Tops $52.37 Million (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market cap of $52.37 million and $3.69 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,541,602 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 722,588,234 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.07212172 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,335,077.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

