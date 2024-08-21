Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 57,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 167,879 shares.The stock last traded at $8.66 and had previously closed at $8.52.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Similarweb Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.99 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.76.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
